R.I. Energy Council, RIMA call for suspension of energy-efficiency program

BRISTOL – The Energy Council of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Manufacturing Association are calling on the General Assembly to suspend the Energy Efficiency program for the new fiscal year.

Doing so would halt the energy-efficiency charge on all ratepayers’ bills and have no impact on the state’s budget, according to a joint news release from the organizations, as the programs are paid entirely by ratepayers.

“Our members have continually supported energy-efficiency measures in the past … those energy savings go directly to the bottom line and not just in the year when those measures were installed,” said Doug Gablinske, executive director of the Energy Council of Rhode Island. “Like savings accounts, those savings compound year after year and it is a smart business investment to make.”

Gablinske pointed out that the energy council is a stakeholder in drafting energy-efficiency plans each year and supporting them, including for 2020.

“We depart from that support now as priorities must now be readdressed given the current economic crisis,” he said, stemming from COVID-19.

The news release also notes that halting the payments would not impact the state’s income while putting money back into the hands of the ratepayers.

RIMA Executive Director David Chenevert said, “For the commercial and industrial segment, without significant assistance, many businesses may not make it to the future to realize benefits from these investments, and those investments in conservation measures will be minimal given the economic crisis we face.”

National Grid administers the program for businesses who may not be in their locations or residents who may not be in their homes, said Gablinske.

“The downturn of the economy itself will be reducing energy use and energy demand significantly,” he said.

Those employed in the energy-efficiency segment are out of work due to COVID-19, he added, so the strategy should not hike unemployment, as other economic sectors will benefit and hire more.

The organizations pointed to Connecticut as an example of a state that has significantly reduced the energy charge with budget challenges.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.