R.I. Energy prepares to launch new website, bill design

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Changes are in store for Rhode Island Energy customers next month. Beginning Aug. 19, customers will see a new website and bill design among a host of other changes intended to provide a more streamlined experience, the utility company said Tuesday. “This is a significant milestone as we complete our transition from National

PROVIDENCE – Changes are in store for Rhode Island Energy customers next month.

Beginning Aug. 19, customers will see a new website and bill design among a host of other changes intended to provide a more streamlined experience, the utility company said Tuesday.

“This is a significant milestone as we complete our transition from National Grid, and we want to be sure customers understand how these changes will affect them and that they have all the information they need,” said Greg Cornett, president of Rhode Island Energy. “As these changes will require one-time actions by many of our stakeholders, we are proactively reaching out to our customers, vendors and partners and letting them know what they need to do. And, if there is any confusion, we’re here to help with an expanded, local customer service team.”

The new website, Rhode Island Energy said, will allow customers to quickly see where they can make a payment, report an outage or stop and start service. It will also offer the ability to manage communication preferences for account, billing and storm-related notifications.

The modified bill design will provide customers with visual enhancements and more information. Charges will broken out distinctly and the payment amount and due dates will be more prominent, with the convenience of one number to call, 855-743-1101. A new text number, 743674 [RIEMSG] can also be used to report outages.

Customers will have to reset their passwords and create an online account profile for credit card or debit card payments when the new website launches on Aug. 19.

Commercial customers will no longer have a separate business/commercial tab on the new website, so the payment process interfaces will now be similar to residential customers.

Before, during and after the rollout process, Rhode Island Energy will engage with customers affected by these changes to help them understand the next steps. Additionally, comprehensive communications will be deployed across a variety of channels and formats including mail, advertising, webinars and website to ensure all Rhode Island Energy customers are notified of the Aug. 19 launch.

“While there will be some changes customers need to be aware of, the important things at Rhode Island Energy will stay the same,” Cornett said. “We will continue to be a customer-focused organization. Our 1,300 local team members will continue to deliver safe and reliable natural gas and electric service throughout Rhode Island, and our dedication to giving back to the communities we serve, through many volunteer opportunities and financial giving, will also continue.”