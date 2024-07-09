R.I. Energy prepares to launch new website, bill design

By
-
RHODE ISLAND ENERGY customers will see a new website and bill design among a host of other changes, beginning Aug. 19 

PROVIDENCE – Changes are in store for Rhode Island Energy customers next month.  Beginning Aug. 19, customers will see a new website and bill design among a host of other changes intended to provide a more streamlined experience, the utility company said Tuesday.  “This is a significant milestone as we complete our transition from National

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR