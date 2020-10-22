R.I. estate inspired by Andy Warhol’s Montauk property sells for $2.1M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A home in a secluded portion of South Kingstown whose design was inspired by the Andy Warhol Eothen estate on Long Island, N.Y., has sold for $2.1 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The company’s sales associate, Claudia Philbrick, represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer.

Located at 230 Metaterraine Ave., the Cape Cod-style residence is on 15 acres adjoining conservancy farmland. It includes the main house built in 2004 and an older, three-bay garage. It is set on open fields and surrounded by stone walls.

The sale is the fifth-highest for South Kingstown in 2020, according to the realty company.

