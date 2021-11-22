R.I experts to speak at virtual Alzheimer’s conference

PROVIDENCE – A virtual conference, free and open to all Rhode Islanders, will be hosted by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America on Dec. 7.

The event features Rhode Island experts who will lead sessions on legal preparation, caregiving and a possible link between diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease.

Part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation’s Educating America Tour, the conference takes place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., Alzheimer’s Foundation of American CEO and president. “Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about.”

Session leaders include Mark B. Heffner, a certified elder law attorney and founder and partner of Heffner & Associates in Warwick. He will speak about powers of attorney, capacity to execute documents for people with a dementia diagnosis and estate planning options.

Catherine Taylor, AARP’s Rhode Island state director and an expert on aging and dementia policy, will share ways on improving caregivers’ experiences and local resources for those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Suzanne M. De La Monte, a professor of neuropathology, neurology and neurosurgery at Rhode Island Hospital and the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, will speak about her research into the connection between diabetes, Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.

To register for the conference, visit www.alzfdn.org/tour.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.