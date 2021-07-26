R.I. falls short of minority, women contracting requirement

By
-
NEW DATA from the R.I. Department of Administration shows the state failed to meet its requirements for contracts awarded to women and minority-owned businesses in fiscal year 2020. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ NICOLE DOTZENROD
PROVIDENCE – The state failed to meet its own minimum requirements for contracts and purchases awarded to women- and minority-owned businesses in fiscal 2020, according to data from the R.I. Department of Administration. The department estimates 7.86% of the roughly $1 billion spent on state contracts in fiscal 2020 went to certified minority- or women-owned…
