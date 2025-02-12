R.I. film industry stabilizing after COVID-19 pandemic, annual tax credit reports show

By
-
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Revenue. The Division of Taxation annual tax credit reports show that the Ocean State's film industry has rebounded in the years after COVID-19. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s movie industry appears to have fully stabilized in the last few years since the COViD-19 pandemic, the state’s annual film tax credit reports show. For the fiscal 2024 calendar year ending June 30, Rhode Island doled out a total of $8.8 million in motion picture production tax credits to seven taxpaying film

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display