PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s movie industry appears to have fully stabilized in the last few years since the COViD-19 pandemic, the state’s annual film tax credit reports show. For the fiscal 2024 calendar year ending June 30, Rhode Island doled out a total of $8.8 million in motion picture production tax credits to seven taxpaying film

Chad A. Verdi, president of East Greenwich-based production company, Verdi Productions, says he hopes the recent spike in film and television activity will help eliminate the state's motion picture tax credit cap, because it's forcing productions to go elsewhere in New England to film.

"Although the state's tax credit is beneficial for independent films like "Sleepwalker," the state's cap on the tax credit prohibits larger films from coming to the Ocean State," Verdi said. "We're hoping that what we are doing here encourages the state to raise the tax credit cap, in order to compete with surrounding states such as Massachusetts and Connecticut."