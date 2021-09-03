R.I. fire departments and districts get $5.5M from feds

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has been allocated $5.5 million in federal funds for 19 fire departments and fire districts in the state, the R.I. congressional delegation announced Friday.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grants ranged from nearly $1 million for the Warwick Fire Department to $51,409 for the North Kingstown Fire Department. Uses for the grant money by the Rhode Island fire departments and districts include paying for training, equipment, vehicles and operational costs.

The delegation also said there was $15,000 in AFG COVID-19 Supplemental grants awarded to Bristol, the Saylesville Fire District and Prudence Volunteer Fire Department to acquire personal protective equipment and related supplies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This is a big win for these communities. Our firefighters do so much to help keep people safe and these new federal funds will help ensure local fire departments are fully equipped and trained,” stated Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. “I am grateful to our first responders and will continue working to ensure that Congress provides them with the support they need. These grants will help lift the budgetary burden on local governments and better protect the health and safety of the public and firefighters.”

- Advertisement -

Communities receiving grants include: Bristol, Central Falls, East Greenwich, East Providence, Johnston, Lincoln, Narragansett, Newport, North Kingstown, Pascoag Fire District in Burrillville, Portsmouth, Providence, Prudence Island Fire Department in Portsmouth, Rhode Island Firefighting Academy in Exeter, Warwick, West Warwick and Woonsocket.