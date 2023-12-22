R.I. firm’s tech will soon help doctors nationwide

By
-
PORTAL PLANNING: Juell Milder, left, associate product manager, and Scott Duarte, sales executive, at My MOC Inc. offices in North Kingstown. The technology company recently was selected to create an online portal that will be used by doctors nationwide. PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY Juell Milder (associate product mgr) and Scott Duarte (sales ececutive)
The rise of telemedicine is increasing the demand for doctors to provide care across state borders, and virtual health care allows doctors to reach far-flung and underserved places without being in the same room to provide care. The barrier stopping doctors from providing care is obtaining licenses to practice in those states, a process that…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display