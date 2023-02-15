R.I. Foundation awards $110K to 15 organizations supporting Black community

PROVIDENCE – Close to $110,000 in grants via the Rhode Island Foundation’s Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund were awarded to 15 local nonprofits supporting the state’s Black community, the foundation announced Wednesday.

The foundation says the fund supports nonprofits offering youth development and mentoring, preserving Black culture, promoting Black history and achievements in Rhode Island and striving to uplift low-income Black residents. The fund, the foundation says, also offers scholarships to Black students either in college or a technical school who are pursuing careers in health care. Applications for those scholarships are due April 10, the foundation said.

“We’re grateful for the donors, community advisors and nonprofit partners that join us in addressing the underlying causes of inequity,” Foundation President and CEO Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement. “As COVID-19 has underscored, it is clearer than ever that we must work together to eliminate disparities and close achievement gaps in order to promote a better future for all Rhode Islanders.”

The grants ranged from $2,500 to $10,065. The organizations that received funding are:

AS220

Everett: Company, Stage & School

Inspiring Minds

MAP Behavioral Health Services

New Bridges for Haitian Success

New Urban Arts

Power Up RI Inc.

Rhode Island Black Storytellers

Rhode Island for Community & Justice

Rhode Islanders Sponsoring Education

Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts

Urban League of Rhode Island Inc.

Stages of Freedom

WattsNatural Tutoring

Youth In Action

