R.I. Foundation awards $160K in emergency grants to keep residents warm, fed this winter

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded three nonprofits close to $160,000 in total emergency grants to help residents in need with food, housing and heating costs.

Connecting for Children and Families in Woonsocket, the Salvation Army – which has locations in Providence and Newport – and the WARM Center in Westerly each received at least $50,000 from the foundation to support the organizations in this effort, the foundation said.

With the grant, WARM Center officials expect to help more than 300 households this winter, according to the foundation. The Salvation Army, the foundation said, will help more than 500 households to provide rent, utilities, food and other assistance with its grant. Connecting for Children and Families will use its grant to help residents of northern Rhode Island with rental and utility assistance, food and gift cards for fuel and medical supplies, the foundation said.

“Nonprofits are dealing with record demand due to the soaring cost of everyday expenses. As inflation squeezes already-tight budgets, we turned to nonprofit partners with experience distributing emergency assistance to people in crisis across broad geographic areas,” said Neil D. Steinberg, the foundation’s CEO and president, in a statement.

