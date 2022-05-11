R.I. Foundation awards 3 nonprofits for collaboration, inclusion

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation announced May 2 that it honored three local nonprofits with the foundation’s annual Best Practice Awards.

The Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown, the Rhode Island Israel Collaborative in Providence and the Woonsocket Afterschool Coalition were the three organizations recognized for their efforts in collaboration, with an emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion. Additionally, each recipient will receive a $5,000 grant to finance their operations, the foundation said.

“These organizations emerged from a highly competitive process and an impressive group of nominees. There is something valuable in each of their remarkable examples that can help every nonprofit achieve more,” Jill Pfitzenmayer, Rhode Island Foundation vice president of capacity building, said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

