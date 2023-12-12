R.I. Foundation awards $530K in grants to 23 animal support entities

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-three animal support nonprofits and entities received $530,000 from the Rhode Island Foundation Tuesday to help support a range of services to the community.
The foundation says the funds are for projects or programs that positively impact the community on animal care, education about animal treatment and animal welfare. Such uses for the funds include low-cost veterinary services for low-income households, preparing animals for adoption and seal rescues, among other services, the foundation said.
“The pleasure that pets bring to our lives spills over into our own health and well-being. Keeping pets healthy and preparing animals for adoption is just one way the foundation helps Rhode Islanders lead healthier lives,” Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President David N. Cicilline said in a statement. “We could not offer this help without the generous support of the donors who establish funds with us for this purpose.”
The grants range from $2,500 to $110,000. The grant recipients, and their amounts, are:
- Potter League for Animals, $110,000
- Providence Animal Rescue League, $55,000
- PawsWatch, $45,000
- Animal Rescue Rhode Island, $35,000
- Friends of Animals in Need, $35,000
- West Place Animal Sanctuary, $30,000
- Foster Parrots, $25,000
- Friends of Central Falls Animals, $25,000
- Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association Companion Animal Foundation, $22,500
- Stand Up for Animals, $20,000
- Vintage Pet Rescue, $18,000
- Mystic Aquarium, $15,000
- The Pet Refuge, $15,000
- Audubon Society of Rhode Island, $7,500
- Historic New England, $7,500
- Norman Bird Sanctuary, $7,500
- Ten Lives Cat Rescue, $5,250
- Friends of the Scituate Animal Shelter, $5,000
- East Greenwich Animal Protection League, $2,500
The city of Woonsocket; the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families; the Westerly Animal Shelter and Wildlife Rehabilitators of Rhode Island also received grants, but their amounts were not disclosed.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
