R.I. Foundation awards $530K in grants to 23 animal support entities

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-three animal support nonprofits and entities received $530,000 from the Rhode Island Foundation Tuesday to help support a range of services to the community.

The foundation says the funds are for projects or programs that positively impact the community on animal care, education about animal treatment and animal welfare. Such uses for the funds include low-cost veterinary services for low-income households, preparing animals for adoption and seal rescues, among other services, the foundation said.

“The pleasure that pets bring to our lives spills over into our own health and well-being. Keeping pets healthy and preparing animals for adoption is just one way the foundation helps Rhode Islanders lead healthier lives,” Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President David N. Cicilline said in a statement. “We could not offer this help without the generous support of the donors who establish funds with us for this purpose.”

The grants range from $2,500 to $110,000. The grant recipients, and their amounts, are:

- Advertisement -

Potter League for Animals, $110,000

Providence Animal Rescue League, $55,000

PawsWatch, $45,000

Animal Rescue Rhode Island, $35,000

Friends of Animals in Need, $35,000

West Place Animal Sanctuary, $30,000

Foster Parrots, $25,000

Friends of Central Falls Animals, $25,000

Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association Companion Animal Foundation, $22,500

Stand Up for Animals, $20,000

Vintage Pet Rescue, $18,000

Mystic Aquarium, $15,000

The Pet Refuge, $15,000

Audubon Society of Rhode Island, $7,500

Historic New England, $7,500

Norman Bird Sanctuary, $7,500

Ten Lives Cat Rescue, $5,250

Friends of the Scituate Animal Shelter, $5,000

East Greenwich Animal Protection League, $2,500

The city of Woonsocket; the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families; the Westerly Animal Shelter and Wildlife Rehabilitators of Rhode Island also received grants, but their amounts were not disclosed.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.