R.I. Foundation awards $53K for services to LGBTQ communities

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation announced Oct. 8 that it has awarded a total of $53,140 to eight organizations that service Rhode Island’s gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer communities in combined grants through the foundation’s Equity Action Fund.
The grants the organizations received range from $1,140 to $10,000. The funds, the foundation said, will support the organizations engaged in efforts ranging from civil rights advocacy for families and youths to improving the delivery of health care.
The organizations that received the funding are:
- GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders
- New Urban Arts
- Project Weber/RENEW
- SAGE-Rhode Island
- Sojurner House
- The Steel Yard
- Thundermist Health Center
- Youth Pride
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
