R.I. Foundation awards $660K to 11 minority-led nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation announced Tuesday that it has awarded $660,000 in grants to 11 local minority-led nonprofits color in order to help expand the nonprofits’ services to communities of color across the state.

This capacity-building program, the nonprofit funder said, is part of Rhode Island Foundation’s $8.5 million commitment over the next three years to address racial disparities and inequities in the state.

The foundation said each of the grant-receiving nonprofits will co-create the learning curriculum, which will discuss various topics to help build their respective capacities. Among the topics to be discussed are good governance, communications planning, fundraising and financial planning. Consultants of color will also provide the 11 nonprofits workshops and technical assistance, the foundation said.

“Eliminating disparities and inequities is among our core values, and is a major focus across all of our work in the community. We use a racial equity lens while making decisions about allocating resources to improve health, educational success and economic security among other critical issues,” Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said Tuesday in a statement.

Each nonprofit will receive $60,000 over the course of the two-year program, the foundation said. Only nonprofits led by people identifying as Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or multi-racial were eligible for the funding.

The organizations that received the funding are:

A Leadership Journey , Providence

, Providence Mixed Magic Theatre and Cultural Events , Pawtucket

, Pawtucket Movement Education Outdoors , Woonsocket

, Woonsocket Movement Ground Farm , Tiverton

, Tiverton Mount Hope Community Center , Providence

, Providence Pocasset Pokanoket Land Trust , Cranston

, Cranston Reentry Campus Program , Providence

, Providence Sankofa Community Connection , Newport

, Newport Sunrise Forever , Providence

, Providence Women’s Refugee Care , Providence

, Providence Youth in Action, Providence

