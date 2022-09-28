R.I. Foundation awards $77,500 for services to LGBTQ communities

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded 12 nonprofit organizations $77,500 in total grants to assist their efforts in supporting the Ocean State’s LGBTQ communities.

The funds were distributed from the foundation’s Equity Action Fund, which supports organizations engaged in efforts ranging from civil rights advocacy for families and youths to improving the delivery of health care. The fund has made more than $1.1 million in grants to dozens of organizations over the years, the foundation said.

The grants ranged from $2,500 to $10,000. The organizations that received the funding are:

GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders

Haus of Codec

Project Weber/RENEW

Providence Public Library

Queer Archive Work

RIOT RI

Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre

Sojourner House

Stages of Freedom

The Steel Yard

Thundermist Health Center

Youth Pride

