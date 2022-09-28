R.I. Foundation awards $77,500 for services to LGBTQ communities

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded 12 nonprofit organizations $77,500 in total grants to assist their efforts in supporting the Ocean State’s LGBTQ communities.
The funds were distributed from the foundation’s Equity Action Fund, which supports organizations engaged in efforts ranging from civil rights advocacy for families and youths to improving the delivery of health care. The fund has made more than $1.1 million in grants to dozens of organizations over the years, the foundation said.
The grants ranged from $2,500 to $10,000. The organizations that received the funding are:
- GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders
- Haus of Codec
- Project Weber/RENEW
- Providence Public Library
- Queer Archive Work
- RIOT RI
- Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre
- Sojourner House
- Stages of Freedom
- The Steel Yard
- Thundermist Health Center
- Youth Pride
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.