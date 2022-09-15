R.I. Foundation creates committee to find next president and CEO

PROVIDENCE – The process to find the Rhode Island Foundation’s next CEO and president is underway.

The state’s largest nonprofit funder announced it has formed a seven-member search committee – all current board members – and chose Chicago-based national leadership advisory firm Spencer Stuart to find the organization’s next top administrative leader. Neil D. Steinberg, the foundation’s current president and CEO, is retiring in May 2023.

The foundation said both Spencer Stuart and the foundation’s board look to pursue an extensive, inclusive process to attract and build a broad and qualified candidate pool. Confidential nominations, statements of interest and questions about the search should be directed to Spencer Stuart at CEOSearch@rifoundation.org, the foundation said.

The foundation’s search board is also accepting community feedback through a completed survey, the foundation said.

- Advertisement -

The search committee members are:

G. Alan Kurose, Lifespan Corp.

Jonathan D. Fain, Teknor Apex Co.

Ann-Marie Harrington, Embolden

Meghan L. Hughes, Community College of Rhode Island

Tony Mendez, Video Mundo Broadcasting

Theresa Moore, T-Time Productions

Janet Robinson, formerly of New York Times Co.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.