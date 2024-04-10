R.I. Foundation making $4M in college scholarships available

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation is making available $4 million in college scholarships for qualifying students.

The foundation says that along with general assistance, the awards target specific majors, including the arts, nursing and filmmaking.

The Rhode Island PBS Foundation Scholarship, which offers up to $60,000 over four years, helps students pursuing journalism or communications as a career, the foundation says.

Along with helping cover college costs, the foundation says it also offers aid to Rhode Islanders who attend trade or technical schools in preparation for employment through funds such as the David L. Taton Family Vocational/Technical Scholarship Fund.

- Advertisement -

For most of the scholarships, applications will be accepted through April 15. Prospective students are encouraged to apply through the foundation’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.