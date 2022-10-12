R.I. Foundation offering $30K grants to arts, culture organizations of color

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation is partnering with the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities to offer arts and cultural organizations of color $30,000 capacity-building grants through its Expansion Arts Program.

The foundation said the program targets emerging organizations whose missions and programs center around cultural practices and traditions within the state’s diverse communities.

The program’s goal, the foundation said, is to provide skills and tools the groups need to grow as equal partners in Rhode Island’s arts and culture sector.

The foundation, RISCA and RICH will select four applicants who will receive $30,000 each over three years. Priority will be given to newly emerging groups with little grant-funding history, the foundation said.

- Advertisement -

Oct. 14 is the deadline to apply. Organizations can apply through the foundation’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.