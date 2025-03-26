R.I. Foundation offering $4M in college scholarships

PROVIDENCE – Approximately $4 million in college scholarships is being offered by the Rhode Island Foundation to local qualifying students through various funding opportunities.

The foundation says the scholarships will help cover a myriad of college-related costs, including tuition, books and fees. Multiple initiatives, including the Robert G. and Joyce Andrew Scholarship Fund, the Patty & Melvin Alperin First Generation Scholarship Program, the David L. Taton Family Vocational/Technical Scholarship Fund and the Bruce and Marjorie Sundlun Scholarship, have helped students, the foundation says.

Additionally, the Rhode Island PBS and The Public’s Radio Scholarship, one of the largest programs offered through the foundation, can offer up to $60,000 over four years to students pursuing careers in journalism or communications, the foundation says.

Applications are now being accepted through the foundation’s website through April 14.

