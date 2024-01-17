R.I. Foundation, R.I. EOHHS offering $1.7M in grants to address opioid crisis

PROVIDENCE – Applications are now being accepted by the Rhode Island Foundation from local nonprofits seeking $1.7 million in total grants to help address the opioid crisis in the Ocean State.

The foundation says it is partnering with the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services to distribute the grants, which will be allocated in three categories. About $1 million in grants will be available in the Trauma Supports category, which the foundation says will fund innovative, trauma-informed services targeting first responders, including peer harm reduction and recovery specialists.

In the Family Supports category, the foundation will make $450,000 available to organizations made up of or serving families of people who use drugs, people in recovery or people who have died because of an overdose.

About $250,000 will be offered to organizations in the Basic Needs Support category that support individuals and families who are impacted by substance use or opioid use or who are at risk of an overdose by providing funding for “care packages” for items such as bedding, food, clothing and transportation, among other expenses, the foundation said.

The foundation says it anticipates making two to six grants in each category. Organizations have until Feb. 12 to apply for the grants through the foundation’s website.

