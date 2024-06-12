R.I. Foundation, state award $1.3M to 19 nonprofits addressing opioid crisis

By
-
THE RHODE ISLAND FOUNDATION and the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services awarded 19 nonprofits $1.3 million in grants to help address the opioid crisis. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FOUNDATION
THE RHODE ISLAND FOUNDATION and the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services awarded 19 nonprofits $1.3 million in grants to help address the opioid crisis. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FOUNDATION

PROVIDENCE – Nineteen local nonprofits working on the front lines of addressing Rhode Island’s opioid crisis received $1.3 million in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation and the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, the foundation announced Wednesday. The foundation says the grants are fully funded with proceeds from Rhode Island’s opioid settlement

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR