R.I. Foundation, state award $1.3M to 19 nonprofits addressing opioid crisis

PROVIDENCE – Nineteen local nonprofits working on the front lines of addressing Rhode Island’s opioid crisis received $1.3 million in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation and the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, the foundation announced Wednesday.
The foundation says the grants are fully funded with proceeds from Rhode Island’s opioid settlement agreement. Over the last few years, the state has collected millions of dollars in lawsuit settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors over the ongoing opioid crisis.
The grants, which ranged between $22,500 and $219,000, were distributed across three different programs. The “basic needs” program helps individuals and families with funding for “care packages,” the foundation says, such as bedding, food, clothing and transportation among other expenses.
Another grant program, called “family support,” underwrite programming by organizations made up of or serving families of people who use drugs, people in recovery or people who have died because of an overdose, the foundation says. The “trauma support” grants, the foundation says, target innovative, trauma-informed services focusing on first responders and peer harm reduction and recovery specialists.
The organizations that received the grants are:
- 2nd Act Org Inc.
- Access to Recovery
- AIDS Care Ocean State
- Bridgemark Addiction Recovery Services
- Centro de Innovacion Mujer Latina
- Children’s Friend & Service
- Community Care Alliance
- Friends Way
- Interfaith Counseling Center
- Local Initiatives Support Corp.
- Mathewson Street United Methodist Church
- Medicine Horse
- Melior (Asthenis)
- Progreso Latino
- Project Weber/RENEW
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Sharieff’s Foundation Project
- Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council
- Thundermist Health Center