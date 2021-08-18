R.I. Foundation to offer $100K in grants to nonprofits serving state’s Black community

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation is offering more than $100,000 in grants through its Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund to local nonprofits that serve Rhode Island’s Black community, especially to organizations that have significant Black representation on their staff and boards of directors.

The foundation said the fund gives priority to equity, education, social justice and economic empowerment of the Black community, with a long-term goal of systemic change that improves the lives of those living within said community.

The grants will support the organizations through programs creating pathways to financial stability and achievement, the foundation said, by providing youth development and mentoring opportunities to urban Black youths and support and promote the history, culture and achievements of Blacks in Rhode Island.

Thirteen organizations last year received grants ranging between $5,000 to $7,500 through the program, the foundation said.

- Advertisement -

Applications are being submitted through the foundation’s website through Sept. 9.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette .