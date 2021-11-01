R.I. Free Clinic CEO Ghazal to retire in 2022

PROVIDENCE – Marie Ghazal, CEO of the Rhode Island Free Clinic, will retire in early 2022, the nonprofit announced Monday.

Ghazal has led the organization for 12 years. Under her leadership, Rhode Island Free Clinic expanded free access to thousands of adult patients in the state and introduced a dental program, according to the nonprofit. The organization provides health care services to uninsured low-income Rhode Islanders.

“The clinic has a solid foundation of nearly 25 years of service to at-risk Rhode Islanders,” said William Fitzgerald, chairman of the board of the Rhode Island Free Clinic, in a statement Monday. “Marie has done a tremendous job leading the clinic. Without the medical, dental, behavioral health and other services provided by the clinic, thousands of Rhode Islanders would not receive any coordinated or preventive care. The clinic has helped improve Rhode Island communities’ health and reduce the economic impact of avoidable emergency department visits and hospitalizations, which come at a significantly higher cost.”

The nonprofit has begun a search committee to identify Ghazal’s successor, it said.

- Advertisement -

“It has been an honor to serve as the leader of the Rhode Island Free Clinic,” said Ghazal in a statement. “I’m proud of the impact that the staff, professional volunteers and our incredible statewide network of partners have made to provide quality health care for uninsured Rhode Islanders. Everyone deserves health care and I have dedicated my career to improving health care access for those most in need. I’m excited about the clinic’s future potential to expand care and services, and the breadth and integrity of our volunteer network and community partners across the state to provide Rhode Island’s uninsured with coordinated, comprehensive health care.”