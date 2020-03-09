R.I. gas prices dip 2 cents this week

PROVIDENCE – The price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 2 cents from last week to $2.41 per gallon, 3 cents higher than the national average of $2.38 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

“Today’s plunge in crude oil prices is in response to a lack of agreement between OPEC countries and non-OPEC countries on cutting production,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement. “The trend of lower pump prices is likely to continue through the end of the winter driving season if crude remains cheap, especially amid concerns about the coronavirus.”

Prices this week are 1 cent higher than they were last year. Regular prices ranged 30 cents in the state, from $2.29 to $2.59 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.77 per gallon, ranging from $2.57 to $2.97 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.94 per gallon, ranging from $2.77 to $3.15 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.92 per gallon, ranging from $2.69 to $3 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas declined 7 cents from last week to $2.36 per gallon, 2 cents below the national average and 3 cents lower year over year.

Prices ranged 80 cents from $2.09 to $2.89 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.73 per gallon, ranging from $2.42 to $3.19 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.89 per gallon, ranging from $2.62 to $3.45 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.87 per gallon, ranging from $2.59 to $3.29 per gallon.