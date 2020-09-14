R.I. gas prices dip 2 cents week to week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 2 cents week to week to $2.16 per gallon, 3 cents below the national average of $2.19 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

“Typically lower supply levels translate into higher pump prices. However, even with consistent declines in gasoline supplies, that’s just not the case right now,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs, in a statement. “Despite the steady supply dip, continued low levels of demand helped push gas prices cheaper on the week.”

Regular gas prices were 36 cents higher one year prior in the state.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.54 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.75 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.67 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $2.14 per gallon, a 1-cent decline week to week and a decline of 45 cents year over year.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.48 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.68 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.60 per gallon.