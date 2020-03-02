R.I. gas prices dip 3 cents this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 3 cents from last week to $2.43 per gallon, level with the national average and 7 cents higher than at this time last year, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

Prices in Rhode Island ranged 30 cents from $2.29 to $2.59 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.74 per gallon, ranging from $2.57 to $2.85 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.92 per gallon, ranging from $2.77 to $3.05 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.91 per gallon, ranging from $2.49 to $3 per gallon.

“Healthy stock levels and cheaper crude prices have alleviated pain at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement. “However, maintenance season and the upcoming switchover to summer blends could break the downward trend in coming weeks. At the same time, we are also watching the impact of the coronavirus and what that could do to demand.”

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was also $2.43 per gallon this week, level with Rhode Island and the national average. Prices in Massachusetts were 7 cents higher than one year prior.

- Advertisement -

Prices declined 1 cent from the previous week.

Prices ranged 96 cents from $2.09 to $3.05 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.72, ranging from $2.44 to $3.19 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.97, ranging from $2.69 to $3.45 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.97, ranging from $2.59 to $3.29 per gallon.