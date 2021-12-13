R.I. gas prices dip slightly; 6 cents above national average

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island is down 1 cent from a week ago at $3.39 per gallon, 6 cents above the national average of $3.33 per gallon, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

“Gas prices tend to fall a bit this time of year due to the shorter days and less robust demand,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “And this trend was assisted by the recent steep drop in oil prices due to fears over the omicron variant. But the variant’s impact on pricing appears to be fading, so it remains to be seen if oil prices stabilize or move higher.”

The average price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $2.12 per gallon one year ago.

• Midgrade gas is averaging $3.74 per gallon.

• Premium gas averages $3.98 per gallon.

• Diesel fuel averages $3.59 per gallon.

The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts remains the same as a week ago, at $3.40 per gallon.

• Midgrade gas averages $3.68 per gallon.

• Premium gas averages $3.91 per gallon.

• Diesel fuel averages $3.56 per gallon.