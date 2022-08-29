R.I. gas prices drop below $4 for first time since February

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped to $3.95 per gallon, 13 cents less than last week but still 10 cents higher than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

This is first time average prices in Rhode Island have fallen below $4 per gallon since February.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $3.06 per gallon.

“Gas prices remain relatively high here in the Northeast, where inventories are lower than in other parts of the country,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “Prices continue to fall steadily, however, and that’s good news for motorists planning their last summer driving trip over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.55 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.85 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.12 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas fell 10 cents from a week ago to $4.06 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.59 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $4.90 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.19 per gallon.