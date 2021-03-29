R.I. gas prices remain at $2.79 per gallon this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island stayed level week to week at $2.79 per gallon, 7 cents below the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.
Prices in the state were 66 cents higher than one year prior, when regular gas averaged $2.13 per gallon.
“Growing supplies and cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on pump prices for the majority of motorists,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “These are positive signs that less-expensive gas prices could be around the corner, but not enough to indicate a steady trend just yet.”
- Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.12 per gallon this week.
- Premium gas averaged $3.36 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $3.02 per gallon.
In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas declined roughly 1 cent week to week to $2.76 per gallon, 10 cents lower than the national average. Prices were 64 cents higher than one year prior.
- Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.05 per gallon this week.
- Premium gas averaged $3.25 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $3.01 per gallon.
