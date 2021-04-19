R.I. gas prices remain level this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained level with one week prior at $2.77 per gallon, 10 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

Prices in the state were 80 cents lower one year prior.

“Refinery utilization is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, and with gasoline supplies increasing in the last month amid lower crude oil prices, motorists have benefited from mostly flat gas prices,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “However, crude started to see some upward movement this week, which could translate to small increases at the pump by the end of April.”

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas remained level from one week prior at $2.74 per gallon, 13 cents lower than the national average and 77 cents higher than one year prior.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.