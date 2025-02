Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 2 cents to $3.02 per gallon. That price is 12 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

Ample supply, steady production, soft demand and growing concerns about a slowing economy have kept the prices of a gallon of regular unleaded across the region well below the national average, the agency said. In some states, more than 10 cents separate the prices seen this year and the comparable week of 2024.

According to the Energy Information Administration, demand for gasoline fell to 8.23 million barrels a day last week

a drop of 338,000 barrels a day from the prior week

likely due to the return of severe cold to much of the United States. Frigid temperatures typically hold back demand as people skip driving and stay home.

“Domestic refiners are beginning to face the potential for an oversupply of winter blended fuel, and that’s helping keep prices in check as we enter the waning weeks of winter,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Eventually, prices will climb as the more expensive summer blend begins to appear on the market in the coming weeks.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.69 per gallon this week, premium gas averaged $4.09 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.84 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas stayed the same as last week at $3.03 per gallon. That price is 11 cents lower than both the national average and 15 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $3.61 per gallon, premium gas averaged $3.98 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.85 per gallon.