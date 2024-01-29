R.I. gas prices rise 3 cents per gallon, remain below national average

Enroll Now! Deadline is February 16th. No extensions can be granted.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 3 cents to $3.04 per gallon this week. That is 6 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday. Gas demand dipped last week, but oil prices edged upward amid reports of strong economic growth in the United States

Gas demand dipped last week, but oil prices edged upward amid reports of strong economic growth in the United States and Chinese efforts to boost growth in its economy, the agency said. As a result, gas prices trended upwards in Rhode Island and across the country.

“We may not reach the $3 national average that many American drivers were hoping for,” said Mary Maguire, vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “If oil prices continue to see upward pressure, drivers could see pump prices increase steadily in the weeks ahead.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.66 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.99 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.18 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.41 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline stayed the same as last week at $3.11 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.67 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.05 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.14 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.43 per gallon.