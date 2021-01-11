R.I. gas prices rise 4 cents from last week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 4 cents week to week to $2.27 per gallon, 5 cents lower than the national average of $2.32 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

One year prior, regular gas in the state cost $2.59 per gallon.

“Gas prices are rising as supply tightens and crude oil gets more expensive. Decreasing demand is outweighed by these other factors at the moment,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “Last week crude oil pushed to the highest price since before the pandemic. If crude prices remain high, Americans can expect to pay more at the pump this month.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $2.64 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.87 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.68 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of gas was $2.28 per gallon, an increase of 6 cents week to week. Prices were 32 cents higher one year prior.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $2.59 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.80 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.64 per gallon.