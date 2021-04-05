R.I. gas prices tick down 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 1 cent week to week to $2.78 per gallon, 9 cents below the national average of $2.87 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.

One year prior, the average price of regular gas in the state was $2.05 per gallon.

“We anticipate demand will continue to increase throughout the month as vaccinations become more widely available and weather turns warmer,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “This will lead to fluctuation at the pump throughout the spring season.”

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas declined 1 cent week to week to $2.75 per gallon, 70 cents higher than one year prior and 12 cents lower than the national average.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.