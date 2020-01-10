R.I. GDP grows at slowest rate in New England in Q3

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s gross domestic product in the third quarter increased at an annualized and seasonally adjusted 1.6% in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Friday.

The state’s GDP increase ranked No. 37 in the country and last in new England.

Overall, New England increased at a 2.1% annualized rate in the quarter, the same as the rate of national GDP growth.

Other GDP growth rates in New England (annualized) in the third quarter:

- Advertisement -

New Hampshire: 2.2% (No. 21 in the U.S.)

Massachusetts: 2.2% (No. 22)

Maine: 2.1% (No. 24)

Connecticut: 2.1% (No. 25)

Vermont: 1.8% (No. 34)

The BEA said that GDP growth rates ranged from 0% (Delaware) to 4% (Texas).