R.I. gets $1.5M from Citizens for AI workforce development

CITIZENS FINANCIAL has committed $1.5 million to upskill Rhode Island workers for the AI era through workforce development programs.

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. plans to invest $1.5 million in Rhode Island over the next three years in workforce development organizations and programming, with a focus on upskilling for the artificial intelligence era as technology reshapes the job market. The funding, announced on Sept. 16, is part of a larger $20 million regional

