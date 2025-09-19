TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
As September ushers in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Urologists John Heffernan, MD, and Katelyn Johnson,…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. plans to invest $1.5 million in Rhode Island over the next three years in workforce development organizations and programming, with a focus on upskilling for the artificial intelligence era as technology reshapes the job market.The funding, announced on Sept. 16, is part of a larger $20 million regional commitment by the bank, will go to nonprofits focused on job training, education access, and helping workers adapt to shifts in the labor market, said Bruce Van Saun, Chairman & CEO of Citizens. Citizens has not yet named any local nonprofit recipients. Citizen's spokesperson Laura C. Ruiz said the first round of funding announcements is expected in November. “Workforce development is central to how Citizens supports its customers, colleagues, and communities,” Van Saun said. “With this new $20 million investment, we will build on the strong progress we’ve made in expanding access to training and career pathways and helping people gain the skills they need to succeed in a rapidly changing environment.” Most teens are optimistic about their future careers, with 94% expressing confidence, according to the 2025 Junior Achievement Teen Workforce Survey. But 57% believe AI has negatively impacted their career outlook, raising concerns about job replacement and the need for new skills, the survey showed. And nearly 9 in 10 teens reported feeling pressure to make the right career choices, and most believe adaptability, continuous learning, and real-world experience will be essential for success. “Teens know the future of work will require adaptability and continuous learning,” said Susan LaMonica, the bank's chief human resources officer “Citizens is helping prepare them through investments in workforce development and partnerships with organizations like Junior Achievement, while also ensuring our investments, our leaders and our culture are equipping and preparing our colleagues with the skills and tools to thrive in a transforming workplace.” Citizens’ overall $20 million commitment includes partnerships with Year Up United, Education Design Lab, and local nonprofits to expand upskilling, connect people to in-demand careers, and boost economic opportunity nationwide, the bank said. The new investment builds on a $10 million initiative launched last year to expand similar workforce training programs. In 2024 and 2025, that commitment included $1.6 million to grow Citizens’ Community College Accelerator program with EDL to 10 schools across Boston, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Rhode Island, plus a $600,000 grant to Local Initiatives Support Corporation New York and Central Brooklyn EDC for the Brooklyn Youth Offshore Wind Training Program. Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.