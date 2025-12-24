TOPICS
In 2024, FHLBank Boston awarded Rhode Island $52.5 million that supported 40 initiatives, expected to create or preserve roughly 1,250 units. In 2023, the bank granted $37 million to 29 projects across New England, creating or preserving more than 1,000 affordable homes.Since launching its Affordable Housing Program in 1990, FHLBank Boston has helped finance the creation or preservation of more than 40,000 affordable homes and has provided more than $800 million in grants and low-cost financing. FHLBank Boston is a member-owned banking cooperative serving New England and provides funding and programs to support affordable housing and community development. Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.