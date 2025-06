Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Department of Transportation has authorized a $251.1 million federal grant for the state’s 15 Bridges project, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday. The project, which will repair 15 bridges along the Interstate 95 corridor, will cost $779 million, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation. Under the I-95 project, the three

Under the I-95 project, the three selected companies will remove 15 bridges rated as being in poor or fair-to-poor condition. Of those bridges, 12 will be replaced, while three others will be removed amid other roadway realignments.

Construction does not overlap with the Washington Bridge removal and replacement.

The impacted corridor carries about 185,000 vehicles daily, according to state data, including about 9,000 trucks and other heavy-freight vehicles.

“We’re committed to strengthening Rhode Island’s infrastructure and maximizing every available federal dollar,” McKee said. “We appreciate the work of our congressional delegation as they continue to advocate for critical infrastructure investments. We are also grateful for the open lines of communication we've been able to establish with USDOT, which helped us advance one of the largest infrastructure projects in state history.”

In August, the R.I. Department of Transportation announced that it had selected McCourt Construction, AETNA Bridge Co. and Skanska to oversee the design-build project.

Construction started in August and will “be substantially complete” by August 2030, Skanska said. The state has until 2031 to finish the project.

Rhode Island will contribute a $62.75 million match for the federal award and will also draw from $411.8 million in Statewide Transportation Improvement Program dollars; $42.76 million in reallocated funds; and a $10.69 million state match for reallocated funds, RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin III told Providence Business News in August.