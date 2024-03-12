R.I. gets $52.9M for Cliff Walk, 37 other projects

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will get more than $52.9 million in federal funding to support 38 local projects, including $5 million to repair the iconic Cliff Walk in Newport, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., announced Tuesday. The funding was part of a bipartisan minibus package of six fiscal 2024 appropriation bills that cleared the Senate and

Amos House, $3 million for supportive housing expansion.

$3 million for supportive housing expansion. Cumberland Police Department, $1.01 million for public safety digital communications upgrades.

$1.01 million for public safety digital communications upgrades. City of Central Falls, $3 million for the Central Falls Public Safety Complex.

$3 million for the Central Falls Public Safety Complex. City of Cranston, $1.95 million for the Knightsville Revitalization-Streetscape Improvements.

$1.95 million for the Knightsville Revitalization-Streetscape Improvements. City of East Providence, $2 million for Pierce Field handicap accessibility and improvements.

$2 million for Pierce Field handicap accessibility and improvements. City of Pawtucket, $3.8 million for its Safe Streets Initiative and $1 million for Pawtucket Housing Authority-Housing rehabilitation.

$3.8 million for its Safe Streets Initiative and $1 million for Pawtucket Housing Authority-Housing rehabilitation. City of Providence, $1.025 million for resilient recreation centers and $920,000 for green infrastructure installations at Mashapaug Pond.

$1.025 million for resilient recreation centers and $920,000 for green infrastructure installations at Mashapaug Pond. City of Woonsocket $10 million for the Woonsocket Public Safety Complex.

$10 million for the Woonsocket Public Safety Complex. Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation, $1 million for its Black Sea Bass Research Fleet.

$1 million for its Black Sea Bass Research Fleet. Crossroads Rhode Island, $2 million for the Travelers Aid Housing Tower.

$2 million for the Travelers Aid Housing Tower. Friends of the HOPE Initiative, $450,000 for the Statewide Law Enforcement Opioid Overdose Deflection Program.

$450,000 for the Statewide Law Enforcement Opioid Overdose Deflection Program. Higher Ground International, $585,000 for community programming rooms construction.

$585,000 for community programming rooms construction. Pawtucket Police Department, $335,000 for public safety vehicle and equipment upgrades.

$335,000 for public safety vehicle and equipment upgrades. Pell and Verrazzano Bridges, $1.48 million for a feasibility study.

$1.48 million for a feasibility study. Johnston, $2.08 million for stormwater management.

$2.08 million for stormwater management. Ocean Community YMCA, $700,000 for the Westerly-Pawcatuck branch renovation.

$700,000 for the Westerly-Pawcatuck branch renovation. Providence Resilience Partnership, $1 million for a citywide climate assessment.

$1 million for a citywide climate assessment. Quonochontaug Central Beach Fire District, $1 million for water system upgrades.

$1 million for water system upgrades. R.I. Department of Corrections, $1.2 million for the replacement of transport vehicles and $500,000 for the R.I. Correctionals Industries program.

$1.2 million for the replacement of transport vehicles and $500,000 for the R.I. Correctionals Industries program. R.I. Department of Environmental Management, $210,000 for air monitoring.

$210,000 for air monitoring. RIMTA Foundation, $200,000 for the Fiberglass Vessel Recycling Program.

$200,000 for the Fiberglass Vessel Recycling Program. Sojourner House, $1 million for affordable housing for victims of abuse.

$1 million for affordable housing for victims of abuse. Town of Charlestown, $600,000 for onsite wastewater treatment systems upgrades.

$600,000 for onsite wastewater treatment systems upgrades. Town of Lincoln, $1.2 million for sewer replacement.

$1.2 million for sewer replacement. Town of North Kingstown, $1 million for the North Kingstown indoor recreation facility.

$1 million for the North Kingstown indoor recreation facility. Town of Smithfield, $1.1 million for a water main extension.

$1.1 million for a water main extension. Town of Warren, $2.24 million for pump station upgrades.

$2.24 million for pump station upgrades. Town of Westerly, $2 million for wastewater treatment facility upgrades.

$2 million for wastewater treatment facility upgrades. The Nature Conservancy, $750,000 for Coastal Bluff restoration.

$750,000 for Coastal Bluff restoration. Trinity Repertory Company, $875,000 for access for all.

$875,000 for access for all. University of Rhode Island, $1.15 million for the Marine Geological Samples Laboratory.

$1.15 million for the Marine Geological Samples Laboratory. Woonasquacket River Watershed Council, $1 million and $850,000 for the Woonasquatucket River Greenway.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will get more than $52.9 million in federal funding to support 38 local projects, including $5 million to repair the iconic Cliff Walk in Newport, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., announced Tuesday. The funding was part of a bipartisan minibus package of six fiscal 2024 appropriation bills that cleared the Senate and was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 9. Democratic Reps. Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo previously announced on March 6 the U.S. House’s support for the package of spending bills. The 38 projects, including the work at Cliff Walk, support work ranging from public safety, environmental quality, affordable housing and workforce development. “These direct investments will advance on-the-ground efforts by local organizations and community leaders to create opportunity for Rhode Islanders, protect public safety, upgrade key infrastructure, and harden the Ocean State against climate change,” said Whitehouse. Others that received funding were: