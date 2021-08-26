R.I. gets a C+ in small-business friendliness survey

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranked No. 18 in the country for small-business friendliness in a survey conducted by Thumbtack released Thursday.

Rhode Island earned a grade of C+ in the report, an improvement from the state’s D+ in 2019, the last time the survey was conducted.

Respondents to the survey gave the state its highest grade, an A+, for its training and networking programs, while it received its lowest scores, two F grades, for its tax code and licensing. The state received D grades for both ease of hiring and ease of starting a business, and D+ grades for its regulations and for its overall employment, labor and hiring.

The survey was based on responses from 3,600 small-business owners in all 50 states, however, only 43 states received grades in the 2021 report.

Maine, New Hampshire and South Carolina ranked as the best states for small-business friendliness this year, all receiving A+ grades.

Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Oregon and Michigan ranked lowest in the survey, all receiving F grades.

New England state grades in the survey:

Maine: A+, level with its 2019 ranking.

New Hampshire: A+, a rise from a C- in 2019.

Massachusetts: B-, a decline from an A in 2019.

Connecticut: C-, a rise from an F grade in 2019.

Vermont did not receive a grade in 2021 but was graded with a C- in 2019.

Full results of the survey may be found online.