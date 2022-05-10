R.I. getting $29.8M in federal aid for housing, community development

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will receive $29.8 million in federal aid for housing and community-development programs, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed announced Tuesday.

The funding will come from the fiscal 2022 Consolidated Appropriations law.

“This federal funding will help strengthen neighborhoods, advance opportunities for local economic development and ensure more Rhode Islanders have a decent place to live. It will help cities and towns move forward with capital-improvement projects that can spur economic growth and development,” Reed said in a statement. “With Rhode Island experiencing an alarming affordable housing supply shortage, this critical funding will also bring millions [of dollars] to our state to help preserve and build more affordable housing.”

Rhode Island will receive $16.2 million in Community Development Block Grant funds to be distributed across the state, including:

Cranston: $1 million

$1 million East Providence: $749,000

$749,000 Pawtucket: $1.75 million

$1.75 million Providence: $5.2 million

$5.2 million Warwick: $930,000

$930,000 Woonsocket: $1.1 million

The state will also get $6.8 million from the Home Investment Partnerships program of which $1.8 million will go to Providence, $616,000 to Pawtucket, $438,000 to Woonsocket and $4 million will go to a pot of funds for communities across the state.

Also earmarked for the Ocean State is nearly $3 million from the Housing Trust Fund; $1.4 million from the Emergency Solutions Grant program; $1.4 million from the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS program and $968,000 through the Recovery Housing Program.