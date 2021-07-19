R.I. Gives Vax Challenge awards 10 nonprofits $100K in grants

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office announced Monday that 10 nonprofits have each received $10,000 as part of the state’s new RI Gives Vax Challenge vaccine incentive program.

The program, organized by McKee, R.I. Commerce Corp. and the Rhode Island Foundation, will provide local nonprofits that are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic $750,000 in grants and encourages the community to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The $10,000 individual awards will be distributed via a lottery over the course of every 5,000 new vaccinations that are administered across the state.

The organizations that received grants in the first round are:

Access To Recovery

Adoption Rhode Island

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

Elisha Project, Pawtucket Soup Kitchen

Refugee Development Center

Rhode Island Free Clinic

Southern Rhode Island Volunteers

WARM Center

“This program is not only helping to encourage new vaccinations – it’s also helping to support the small non-profits that are making a big difference as Rhode Island recovers from the COVID crisis,” said R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor in a statement. McKee also said in a statement that the program is prompting the community to get healthier, raise awareness and help the organizations that have stepped up to sport those in need during the pandemic.

The next round will distribute $120,000 in grants to 12 nonprofits that will be selected by the Rhode Island Foundation through a lottery. The foundation is accepting applications from interested nonprofits via its website until July 30.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.