R.I. Gives Vax Challenge awards $120K to 12 local nonprofits

By
-
STATE OFFICIALS have awarded 12 local nonprofits $120,000 in grants from its new RI Gives Vax Challenge vaccine incentive program. / AP FILE PHOTO/TED S. WARREN
STATE OFFICIALS have awarded 12 local nonprofits $120,000 in grants from its RI Gives Vax Challenge vaccine incentive program. / AP FILE PHOTO/TED S. WARREN
PROVIDENCE – For the second time this week, local nonprofits became beneficiaries of grants thanks to more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office announced Friday that 12 nonprofits received $120,000 in total grants in the second round of its RI Gives Vax Challenge vaccine incentive program. The initiative, in partnership with…
Free Access WeekRegister to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display