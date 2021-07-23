R.I. Gives Vax Challenge awards $120K to 12 local nonprofits

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE – For the second time this week, local nonprofits became beneficiaries of grants thanks to more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office announced Friday that 12 nonprofits received $120,000 in total grants in the second round of its RI Gives Vax Challenge vaccine incentive program. The initiative, in partnership with…