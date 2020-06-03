R.I. government encourages employees to enter WorkShare program as a budget solution

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island government is encouraging 4,500 eligible employees to participate in a state WorkShare arrangement that would allow it to tap into federal funds for COVID-19 relief.

In an announcement Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Administration said that the workers, who are both union and non-union, could take part in the WorkShare program created by the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

The program for state employees would allow them to work 60% of their regular weekly hours, or three days — from June 14 through Sept. 5.

The employees would receive WorkShare benefits — including the $600 weekly unemployment benefit provided through a stimulus by the federal government — for the two days they aren’t working. Under the WorkShare program, employees would continue to receive benefits.

The state estimates it could save $4.7 million if 25% of the eligible employees take the offer. The program may be expanded from the Department of Administration to other state entities, including the colleges and universities.

Brett Smiley, the director of the Department of Administration, said it’s a creative solution to blunt the financial impact of COVID-19 on state revenue.

Last month, state budget officials estimated Rhode Island is looking at a cumulative $800 million shortfall between the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, and fiscal 2021.

Although the state received $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 relief, those funds are not allowed to be used for budget gaps. “While we hope Congress passes an additional stimulus package, we need to be proactive now and prepare for a worst-case scenario,” Smiley said.

“Layoffs and furloughs are the last measures we want to implement. However, if we can maximize participation in this program while maintaining the business operations, it will mitigate COVID-19’s long-term impact on programs and services for Rhode Islanders.”

Not all state employees are eligible. Those that can’t participate include direct care workers, first responders and anyone considered critical to the COVID-19 effort. Under the WorkShare rules, employees would have to have permanent status and be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com. Follow her on Twitter @MaryF_MacDonald.