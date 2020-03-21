R.I. has 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases; no plans for lockdown

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases, for a total of 66, state health officials announced on Saturday.

Eight of the new cases are males, four are females. Three of those new cases are hospitalized. State officials say there is adequate hospital capacity to handle the spread of the virus right now.

“This weekend, this [coming] week could be the most important week we face in keeping a lid on this virus,” Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said.

The governor reiterated she still has no plans to require Rhode Islanders to stay home or shelter in place, as some states have, but warned the next few weeks will continue to be “extremely difficult” for business owners and laid-off employees.

She said it is “very likely” she will issue added restrictions on some businesses in the next few days but wants to avoid a complete shutdown of those directly interacting with the public due to the economic impact.

“We need some semblance of an economy,” Raimondo said during her daily briefing on state efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. She noted people are allowed to pick up food, beer and wine at restaurants, but can’t eat in the establishments.

She said restrictions now in place statewide limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, banning dine-in food service and asking companies to have as many employees work from home as possible are helping limit the spread of the virus.

“Small businesses are putting on a brave face,” Raimondo said. “You are doing the right thing” following the restrictions “but it is tough.”

She said all current restrictions on public gatherings and business activity will remain in place for at least the next week.

““This is all about [limiting the size] of gatherings,” Raimondo said. “This is only going to work if everyone obeys the directives.”

