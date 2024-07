Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The cost of living in Rhode Island is among the 15 most expensive costs of living by state in the nation, according to a report by Forbes Advisor. The financial news website examined how each state ranked in essential expenditures – including housing costs, transportation, health care, food and income taxes – by

PROVIDENCE – The cost of living in Rhode Island is among the 15 most expensive costs of living by state in the nation, according to a report by Forbes Advisor.

The financial news website e

xamined how each state ranked in essential expenditures – including housing costs, transportation, health care, food and income taxes – by analyzing publicly available data, including from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Zillow, Apartment List, U.S. Census Bureau, Kaiser Family Foundation and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The report found that Rhode Island has the 13th-highest cost of living in the U.S. at $44,481 per year, factoring in housing, health care, taxes, food and transportation. Also, Rhode Island ranks No. 22 for disposable income when the cost of living was subtracted from the state’s annual average salary of $66,601.60, which was 14th-highest in the nation.

Hawaii has the highest cost of living in the nation, according to the report. That state has a cost of living of $55,491 per year, with the nation’s lowest disposable income rating with $9,551 in disposable income after the cost of living is subtracted from an average annual salary of $65,041.60.

Massachusetts has the highest cost of living in New England and second-largest in the country, according to Forbes Advisor. The Bay State’s cost of living was $53,860, with the fifth-lowest disposable income at $26,470 when the cost of living is subtracted from the nation’s highest average annual salary of $80,329.60.

Mississippi has the lowest cost of living in the nation at $32,336, with a disposable income of $15,233 when the cost of living is subtracted from the state’s average annual salary of $47,569.60.

The report also found:

Rhode Island ranked No. 17 for highest income taxes at $5,072. Hawaii was the most expensive at $7,850 and South Dakota was the lowest at $3,704.

Rhode Island has the lowest average transportation cost in the nation at $4,421. Hawaii was the most expensive at $7,458.

Rhode Island’s median home price of $432,888 with a monthly mortgage payment of $2,587 is the 13th-highest in the U.S. Hawaii was the most expensive with a median home price of $837,324 and a monthly mortgage payment of $5,004. West Virginia was the lowest with a median home price of $155,773 and a monthly mortgage payment of $930.

Rhode Island’s average monthly rent of $1,527 is the 14th-most-expensive in the nation. Hawaii is the most expensive at $2,423 and North Dakota has the lowest rent at $869.

Rhode Island has the 20th-most-expensive annual food price at $4,582. The most expensive food cost is Alaska at $5,970 and the lowest is Oklahoma at $3,683.

For health care cost, Rhode Island has the 13th-highest in the nation with an annual cost of $11,048.67. Alaska is the most expensive at $13,187.67 and Utah was the least expensive at $7,241.