R.I. has 14th-highest utilities cost in nation

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has the 14th-highest monthly utility costs in the United States at $410.81, according to a new report from Move.org.

Rhode Island ranked No. 3 in 2019 at $522.

The report includes the costs of electricity, natural gas, water, cable TV, internet, and trash and recycling costs.

The total U.S. average monthly utility cost in 2020 was $398.24.

Rhode Island’s cost breakdown includes $105.76 for electricity, $89.66 for natural gas, $70.39 for water, $60 for internet and $85 for cable.

The Ocean State ranked No. 4 in New England for highest total cost, behind Connecticut at $440.03 (No. 6 in the U.S.), and New Hampshire at $419.17 (No. 10 in the country.), and Massachusetts at $410.81 (No. 13 in the U.S.). Rhode Island had higher costs than Maine’s $398.02 (No. 25 in the U.S.), and Vermont at $390.28 (No. 30 in the country).

Hawaii ranked highest for utility costs in the U.S. at $587.79, followed by Florida ($459.40) and South Carolina ($250.51). The lowest cost for utilities in the country, according to the report, was New Mexico at $344.55.

The full report may be viewed online.