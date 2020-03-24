R.I. has 18 new COVID-19 cases, raising total to 124

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19, marking an 18-case, one-day increase, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said on Tuesday.

Raimondo also announced that the state has partnered with Care.com to help workers access child care and elder care. She said the state is the first in the nation to take such a move.

The organization has agreed to provide for free for 90 days their premium product – which allows people to look for child care and elder care workers. The cost of a care worker is not covered by the service.

Raimondo also said that if workers are out of work, the program could be a way to make money by offering their services through the program. The site also has a portal for those who want to volunteer services.

Child care centers in the state may also choose to continue operations under new guidelines created by the state Department of Health Services.

This story will be updated.