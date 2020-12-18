R.I. has 2nd highest N.E. unemployment rate in November

PROVIDENCE – The 7.3% Rhode Island unemployment rate in November was the second highest rate in New England, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.

The U.S. employment rate at that time was 6.7%, a decline of 0.2 percentage points month to month and a rise from 3.5% one year prior.

Read PBN’s full breakdown of Rhode Island’s November employment figures here.

Connecticut had the highest unemployment rate in New England at 8.2%. New Jersey had the highest unemployment rate in November at 10.2%. Nebraska and Vermont had the lowest rates in the nation at 3.1% each.

New England unemployment rates in November:

Connecticut: 8.2%, an increase from 3.8% one year prior and 6.1% one month prior.

Rhode Island: 7.3%, an increase from 3.5% one year prior and 7.1% in October.

Massachusetts: 6.7%, an increase from 2.8% one year prior and a decline from 7.4% in October.

Maine: 5%, an increase from 3% one year prior and a decline of 5.4% in October.

New Hampshire: 3.8%, an increase from 2.6% one year prior and a decline from 4.2% in October.

Vermont: 3.1%, an increase from 2.4% one year prior and a slight decline from 3.2% in October.