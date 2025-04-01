R.I. has entered ‘Twilight Zone’ for creator’s documentary

By
-
EAST GREENWICH-BASED Verdi Productions, and Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions have cast the Ocean State to film their documentary on the life of Rod Serling, the creator, host, narrator and primary writer of the 1959 television series “The Twilight Zone.”  /COURTESY R.I. FILM AND TELEVISION OFFICE

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is about to travel through another dimension.   Verdi Productions, based out of East Greenwich, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions have cast the Ocean State for their documentary about the life of the late Rod Serling, the creator, host, narrator and primary writer of the 1959 television series “The Twilight

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Advancing Orthopedic Patient Care at South County Health

World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR