R.I. has entered ‘Twilight Zone’ for creator’s documentary

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Get your tickets today. We have a great line up of panelists and inspiring heroes to recognize!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is about to travel through another dimension. Verdi Productions, based out of East Greenwich, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions have cast the Ocean State for their documentary about the life of the late Rod Serling, the creator, host, narrator and primary writer of the 1959 television series “The Twilight

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is about to travel through another dimension.

Verdi Productions, based out of East Greenwich, and Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions have cast the Ocean State for their documentary about the life of the late Rod Serling, the creator, host, narrator and primary writer of the 1959 television series “The Twilight Zone.”

Principal photography has wrapped in East Greenwich, Providence and the Wakefield section of South Kingstown.

DiCaprio and Verdi Productions President Chad A. Verdi are producing the film, along with Jennifer Davisson, Phillip Watson, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr., Paul Luba and Blake J. Harris.

The documentary was authorized by Serling's two daughters, Jodi Serling and Anne Serling, who are serving as executive producers along with Sera Verdi and Anthony Gudas, according to the release. Jonah Tulis is both the director and writer.

Tom DeNucci is portraying Rod Serling for the reenactment scenes.

"Prolific, creative and insightful, Rod Serling was a provocative storyteller whose narratives such as ‘The Twilight Zone’ series and the original ‘Planet of the Apes’ feature film impacted my life along with millions of others,” said Steven Feinberg, executive director of the R.I. Film and Television Office

. “

We know it will be a special event and we could not be prouder to be part of it.”

This is the second time Verdi and Appian Way have partnered for a production in Rhode Island. Last winter, the companies produced “Sleepwalker” in the Ocean State, starring

Hayden Panettiere with Beverly D’Angelo, Justin Chatwin, Mischa Barton and Lori Tan Chinn.

“Sleepwalker” depicts Panettiere as a grieving mother whose daughter was killed in a car accident that left her abusive husband comatose. The film follows Panettiere’s character, Sarah, as she tries to make sense of reality amid surreal sleepwalking episodes.

“Sleepwalker” is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 9.

"We are enthusiastic to finish another successful shoot with Appian Way in Rhode Island - our second co-production with them in the span of three months," Verdi said. "Our company's goal is to keep creating jobs in Rhode Island with high profile and meaningful projects that our small state can be proud of."